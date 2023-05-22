The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

Ima Elijah

Kwankwaso was accompanied by Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor-elect of Kano State.

Kwankwaso [PremiumTimes]
This momentous event is set to take place in the Ibeju-Lekki area of the state.

Accompanying Kwankwaso is Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor-elect of Kano State, who has also made his way to Lagos to attend the inauguration of Africa's largest refinery.

The ceremony is expected to be graced by the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as five other African Presidents.

The occasion promises to draw a distinguished audience, comprising all 36 State Governors of the Federation, a multitude of Governors-elect, Ministers, Senators, and prominent figures from Nigeria's business sector.

The significance of the event has also caught the attention of global oil traders, top international bankers, and international multilateral agencies, who have expressed their keen interest in attending the ceremony.

Find out why the Dangote Refinery is such a big deal



