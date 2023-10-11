Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Malam Jibrin Abubakar, Media Relations Manager of the group, made this known while addressing the participants in Yola on Wednesday. He said the theme of the programme was; ‘Reporting the Environment For Sustainability’, saying the theme was apt and timely.

Abubakar stated that the media had a significant role to play in changing the ugly narratives bedeviling the ecosystem. He said that the workshop would be centered on some key areas of environmental sustainability that include using renewable energy, limiting waste and pollution.

Other areas to be deliberated upon are; the process of conserving water, using energy -efficient office equipment, reducing travel and travel emission. Abubakar added that the workshop would also deliberate on creating products that were easy to recycle, construct and maintain sustainable buildings.

