ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Dangote donates health, educational facilities to coal communities in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Agagwu assured the company of his association’s cooperation for a smooth operation in their communities.

Dangote donates health, educational facilities to coal communities in Kogi. [kogireports]
Dangote donates health, educational facilities to coal communities in Kogi. [kogireports]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly launched facilities are located in the host communities of Awo Akpali and Awo Ojuwo in Ankpa local government area.

Inaugurating the projects, Dangote’s General Manager, Special Duties, Nuhu Elujah, said they were contained in the mutually consented Community Development Agreement (CDA).

Elujah said that this was earlier signed by the Dangote Coal Mines and the host communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These facilities being launched here today are part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) schemes of the company to its host communities.

“I want to assure you that our company will be responsible for staffing the clinic and providing initial funds for its take-off,” Elujah said.

Responding, the Chairman of Ankpa Local Government Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Abagwu, thanked the company for the gesture.

The chairman, represented by the Education Secretary, Yakubu Ishiaka, however stressed the need for the communities to maintain the facilities in order to impact positively on the lives of the people.

The representative of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Samuel Olaetan, commended the management of the company for fulfilling its promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olaetan urged the host communities to continue to support the company in the discharge of its CSR schemes.

On his part, His Royal Highness, the Onu Ojoku, Alhaji Mohammed Ogbe, represented by his Council Secretary, Alhaji Usman Abu, lauded efforts of Dangote Group for ensuring that the agreement signed by both parties came to fruition.

The National Chairman, Awo Community Development Association, Robert Agagwu, appreciated Dangote for the timely completion and delivery of the projects.

Agagwu assured the company of his association’s cooperation for a smooth operation in their communities.

NAN reports that Dangote officials present at the commissioning were the Director Finance, Michael Etu; General Manager Human Asset Management, Abrauna Keri; Aluka Bem, Community/Governmental Relations Manager, as well as Messrs Yahaya Zakari and Umar Mohammed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP announces establishment of Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes

IGP announces establishment of Quick Intervention Squad to tackle crimes

Flood submerges 116 houses at Trademore Estate, no life lost – FEMA

Flood submerges 116 houses at Trademore Estate, no life lost – FEMA

Only 60 pharmaceutical industries are active in Nigeria – Expert

Only 60 pharmaceutical industries are active in Nigeria – Expert

Dangote donates health, educational facilities to coal communities in Kogi

Dangote donates health, educational facilities to coal communities in Kogi

Atiku, PDP close case against Tinubu at Presidential Tribunal

Atiku, PDP close case against Tinubu at Presidential Tribunal

Acting IGP Egbetokun plans to establish special unit to fight violent crimes

Acting IGP Egbetokun plans to establish special unit to fight violent crimes

Remi Tinubu launches pet project to care for women, youths, children

Remi Tinubu launches pet project to care for women, youths, children

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff vows to end insecurity in Nigeria

Newly appointed Chief of Air Staff vows to end insecurity in Nigeria

Founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, laid to rest in Edo

Founder of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, laid to rest in Edo

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security