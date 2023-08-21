Dangote cement inducts 23 youths on technical skills in Kogi

The Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant in Kogi, on Sunday inducted 23 youths in technical skills under the tutelage of its Transport Technical Unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Obajana on Sunday that the training programme was part of Dangote’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the State.

Speaking during the induction, Mr J.V. Gungune, the Plant Director, Dangote Cement Plant, Obajana, said that the participating youths were selected from the host communities of Oyo, Iwaa, Apata and Obajana of Kogi.

“The Technical Skills Acquisition programme which has been on for three months. is aimed at empowering the youths and developing entrepreneurial skills around its catchment areas.

“Starting with these youths, numbering 23, which also include female trainees, is indeed a plus more so that they are mostly secondary school leavers, ” Gungune said.

Also speaking at the inauguration of the scheme, General Manager, Community Affairs/Special Duties, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi, said that the trainees would be paid monthly stipends while the training lasted.

“It’s our belief that when the training is completed, the youths will add great value to their various communities, Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole,” Mr. Adeyemi said.

Mr. Ajay Singh, Divisional Director Transport of the Dangote Cement Plc, said some of the areas of the training to include: Auto Mechanic, Auto Electrical, Welding and Panel Beating/Fabrications.

The Workshop Manager, Engr Alfa Adamu, said that the trainees were shared into different engineering sections based on their strength and interest. A mechanic trainee, Mrs. Bamidele Gbenga, 38, from Iwaa Community, expressed joy over the training, which she said has been going on very well.

“I am very happy that I am learning very fast,” she said.

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs. Adebayo Rechel, 38, from Oyo Community, thanked the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, for giving them such an opportunity.

“There is nothing I cannot repair on Air Conditioner system now,“ she added.

Another trainee, Micheal Roseline, 22, from Obajana Community, and a holder of National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, described the Dangote Group as a “blessing to humanity”.

