The assurance was detailed in a goodwill message on the occasion of his 63rd birthday issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Dangote Group, Mr Anthony Chiejina on Friday in Lagos.

The foremost entrepreneur commended the efforts of the organized private sector, which through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) initiative had raised over N21 billion to support government efforts to tackle the pandemic in Nigeria.

Dangote also lauded the efforts of the government at all levels and those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, which currently was ravaging the economic, health and social sectors of the country.

“All hands must be on deck to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, and every gesture of support from other stakeholders outside government and the business community in Nigeria and Africa, would go a long way to help tackle this global dimension issue, with its impact felt all over the world.

“If we all work together to combat this virus, then there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote, through his philanthropic organization, Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has donated N2 billion in cash and other materials to the CACOVID Fund.

He also donated four ambulances to the Lagos State Government to support its efforts.

Under his leadership, CACOVID is building isolation centres in some states inclusive of 500-bed temporary medical facility in Kano, 1,000-bed facility in Lagos, 210-bed isolation centre in Rivers, 200-bed facility in Abuja,200-bed facility in Enugu and another 200-bed facility in Borno states respectively.