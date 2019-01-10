A cross section of Damaturu residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Damaturu, said the improvement in power supply had promoted social and economic activities in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Usman, a rice miller, said the improved electricity supply had saved millers from depending on generators and diesel.

“The completion of the 330KVA line by the Buhari administration had been the dream of everyone in Yobe and we are happy this has been completed and put to use.

“Millers, barbers and automobile electricians are enjoying full electricity supply to execute their trades and this has increased the volume of trade daily.

Manu Maigari, a meat seller, said he had no fear over unsold meat again because it could be preserved in the refrigerator without damage.

“Meat and fish vendors comfortably preserve their unsold products for days without fear because of the improved electricity supply which has been steady and of full voltage,” he said.

Maigari said the improved power supply had also improved the lives of traders and residents economically and socially.

“We will vote for President Buhari again and Maimala Buni as governor, for continuity of the APC policies and programmes.

Yagana Mustapha, a provision store owner, said she had to switch off her refrigerator because the contents were always forming blocks.

She said a vote for Buhari and Maimala would be a guarantee to having more projects and dividends of democracy for the people of the state.