Dali Kwazhi appointed as new Police commissioner for Osun State

News Agency Of Nigeria

The new Commissioner of Police has served in various capacities at different states of the country and outside Nigeria.

Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, Commissioner of Police Osun State [BNN Breaking]
Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, Commissioner of Police Osun State [BNN Breaking]

Mohammed had assumed office in the state on November 10, 2023. In a statement by SP Yemisi Opalola, Osun Police Spokesperson, the new CP reported at the state police command in Osogbo on Thursday.

“The deployment is sequel to the recent redeployment of former Commissioner of Police, CP Isyaku Mohammed,” she stated.

Opalola added that the new CP was born in Mildu Shalmi, Madagali L.G.A of Adamawa State.

The new Commissioner of Police holds B.A in History/Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and was SEC 45 alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.

“He joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP).

“He has served in various capacities at different states of the country and outside Nigeria.

“He also served at different departments of the Nigeria Police, namely Administration, Operations and Investigations like a colossus.

“He was a Contingent Commander, Nigeria Formed Police Units to the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

“He was the Pioneer Police logistics Officer/NCC, Team Coordinator ECOWAS mission, Guinea Bissau and Chief of Training, Department of Peacekeeping Operations, FHQ Abuja among others,” She stated.

