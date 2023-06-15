Dabiri-Erewa’s Twitter account hacked again, NiDCOM alerts Nigerians

A statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NIDCOM, alerted members of the public to the situation on Thursday.

“This is to inform members of the public that the Twitter Account of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, NIDCOM, has been hacked by some unscrupulous elements.

“Please kindly disregard any message from the account as the obvious aim of the hackers is to spread falsehood and fake news in the name of Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

