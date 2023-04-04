The sports category has moved to a new website.

Cyberbullying: Edo Police place ₦5m bounty on wanted suspect in Canada

News Agency Of Nigeria

Edo Police offers ₦5m reward for the arrest of Canada-based Nigerian lady over cyber bullying, stalking, defamation and impersonation

Nigerian Police Station entrance gate (NNN)
Nigerian Police Station entrance gate (NNN)

The Edo State Police Command has announced a 5 million reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of Rachael Eboni Osazee Iyonmana, a Canada-based Nigerian lady. The police have accused her of cyber bullying, stalking, defamation, and impersonation.

According to the Command's spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the police had declared the suspect wanted in January through its Special Police Gazette Bulletin.

Nwabuzor explained that the Commissioner of Police received a petition from the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Edo State Council, Festus Alenkhe, on January 11. The petition was about alleged cyber bullying, stalking, and defamation of character against Iyonmana.

The police spokesperson added that intelligence reports indicated that the suspect was in Canada while the police were on her trail to effect an arrest.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect had opened multiple Facebook accounts, using the petitioner’s photographs and full name on Facebook, and used demeaning and derogatory languages to defame his character.

Nwabuzor stated that the suspect went out of her way to create different Facebook accounts, using the petitioner's picture after she was declared wanted. She continued to transmit messages as if the complainant was the one transmitting them.

The police spokesperson warned that the Facebook accounts created by Iyonmana were not the handiwork of the complainant. He said the suspect created them to make people believe that Festus was the one doing it.

The reward: The police have, therefore, urged anyone with information about Iyonmana's presence in Nigeria to inform the police. The information would be entertained by the office of the Commissioner of Police, PPRO, and Anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit. The informant would be rewarded with ₦5 million.

What you should know: The Nigeria Police have also collaborated with the Nigeria Immigration Service to arrest the suspect anytime she is in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria



