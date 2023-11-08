ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

News Agency Of Nigeria

NCS has managed to optimise revenue collection and ensured that funds were available for national development projects.

Nigerian Customs [Premium Times Nigeria]
Nigerian Customs [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Adeniyi made the declaration on Wednesday in Abuja at a national workshop on legislative compliance. The workshop has: “The imperatives of legislative compliance in deepening democracy and good governance’’ has its theme.

He said the service collected an average revenue of ₦202 billion in the first half of the year. He added that in the past four months, however, monthly revenue collection surged to ₦333.9 billion between July and October, showing a 65.5% increase.

Adeniyi explained that Customs partnership with the National Assembly had yielded positive outcomes through a review and enhancement of tariff structures and regulations. He said the NCS had managed to optimise revenue collection and ensured that funds were available for national development projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of our early achievements has been a remarkable boost in monthly revenue collection.

“I am delighted to announce that we have consistently exceeded the monthly target collection of ₦307 billion, marking a remarkable departure from previous performances.

“The joint efforts of the NCS and the legislative arm of government have allowed us to respond effectively to public concerns and petitions,’’ he said.

Speaking on challenges faced by the Customs Service, Adeniyi said it often encountered budgetary constraints that limited its capacity to effectively enforce compliance. The limitations, he explained, could affect the acquisition of modern technology; the organisation of training and recruitment of personnel required for effective enforcement.

He stressed that inadequate infrastructure and technology at border posts could impede the Customs Service ability to inspect and regulate trade effectively, leaving room for noncompliance.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

Customs Service increases monthly revenue collection from ₦202bn to ₦334bn

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

BREAKING: EFCC finally complies with Court order, brings Emefiele to Court

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Tinubu would start a Telecom venture with short lifespan, Primate Ayodele foresees

Legal Aid Council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Legal Aid Council receives 297 cases in 10 months in Kano

Never compromise your faith in spite of economic situation - CAN urges Christians

Never compromise your faith in spite of economic situation - CAN urges Christians

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

NSCDC boss orders clampdown on vandals of electrical transformers in Oyo

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Gov Diri pledges support for NYSC scheme, assures corps members of security

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Dele Momodu says Nyesom Wike aspires to lead 2 political parties

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'