ADVERTISEMENT
Customs intercepts unregistered pharmaceuticals worth N27.8m in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Controller, Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Dera Nandi, handing over 553 parcels of cannabis sativa seized by his men to Mr Abubakar Wada, the Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday in Semé.
The Controller in charge of the Command, Dera Nandi, disclosed this on Wednesday during a news conference in Semé.

According to him, “On May 9, my men while conducting stop and search along Abidjan-Lagos Corridor, intercepted a truck with registration number GL 6663 GH conveying unregistered pharmaceuticals.

“The truck was taken to the station at Seme for proper examination and upon conduct of the examination, the following unregistered pharmaceutical products were discovered.

“Morphine sulfate 100ml x 1076 bottles, Amodiaquine suspension 60ml x 94 bottles, Vermox 500mg x 2970 packages x 1 sachet x 1 tablet and Mepacrine tablets 100mg x 390 packets x 1000 tablets.

“Others are Clofenac SR 100mg x 298 packets x sachets x 10 tablets, Losartan Potassium 50mg x packages x 2 sachets x 28 tablets and Virest 400 Aciclovir tablets BP x 499 packages x 5 sachets x 5 tablets,” he said.

Nnadi said the seized pharmaceutical products had a Duty Paid Value (FPV) of N27,861,538.

He said the offence contravened both NCS banning the importation of pharmaceutical products through the land border without approval and the NAFDAC laws because they did not have registration numbers.

He added that five of the seven seized pharmaceutical products had expired.

“The Command and indeed every Nigerian is worried about this particular seizure, considering the dangerous use of morphine which is a derivative of opium.”

“These drugs can be deployed to illicit use to aid criminals.

”Let me reiterate our commitment to fight smuggling under any guise and also assure that those violating the rules will continue to be sanctioned as we remain resolute at ensuring adequate surveillance of our borders,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nnadi used the opportunity to hand over 553 parcels of cannabis sativa, seized by his men on April 21 to the officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Receiving the items, Abubakar Wada, the Unit Commander of the NDLEA Seme command, said the hard drugs would be investigated before destroying them.

Wada said the seizure would further reduce consumption of hard drugs by the people in the country.

He commended the Seme Command of Customs for handing over the dangerous drugs to the command.

