Customs intercepts ₦37.8m Indian hemp, drugs in Kebbi

The Area Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo, made this known while handing over the drugs to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“On 11th June, based on a tip off from well meaning citizens about a vehicle conveying offensive goods into the country, the command’s officers and men swung into action.

“At about 10am through stop and search along Kamba-Kyangakwai road, the officers and men were able to identify the vehicle suspected to be carrying the illegal concealment.

“After thorough search and examination, 104 parcels (laptop size of 1kg each) of cannabis sativa and 99 (5mg) diazepam tablets were found concealed in the vehicle driven by a middle aged man, Sulaiman Yusuf,” he said.

Oramalugo also said 70 packs of tramadol 225mg and 260 diazepam tablets 5mg, were found by the patrol team on June 5, abandoned along a footpath in Kamba-Rijiyar Maikafi bush.

The Area Commander handed over the seized items valued at ₦37.8 million and the suspect to the NDLEA, Kebbi command, for further action.

He also said that the command had seized various smuggled items in the last four weeks in the state.

Oramalugo said that the contraband included 107 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 38 bales of second hand clothing, 1,275 litres of PMS, 52 jerrycans of vegetable oil, one Honda accord 2014 and a used Opel vehicle, among others.

According to him, the duty paid value of the seized items is N64.6 million.

Oramalugo reiterated the Command’s commitment in carrying out its core mandate and zero tolerance for smuggling.

In his remarks while receiving the drugs, the NDLEA Commander in Kebbi, Sulaiman Usman, thanked the NCS for their efforts, assistance and collaboration with the agency.