Customs intercepts fake drugs worth ₦1.7bn in Oyo-Osun axis

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oramalugo also told newsmen that the command collected ₦5.6 billion in revenues in February raising the total so far collected in 2024 to ₦12.4 billion.

Oyo/Osun Customs Area Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo showcasing seized fake pharmaceutical drugs to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan [NAN]
Oyo/Osun Customs Area Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo showcasing seized fake pharmaceutical drugs to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan [NAN]

The Area Controller, Dr Ben Oramalugo, told newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan that the drugs were mainly antibiotics packed in sacks and could be more dangerous than light arms and ammunition.

“Anybody carrying fake drugs is an enemy of the country; the seizures we have made are very huge.

“If we have allowed these fake drugs into the country, a lot of people would have fallen victim,’’ he said.

Oramalugo also told newsmen that the command also seized 345 (50kg) bags of rice, 53 sacks of used clothing, and shoes and 1,309 pieces of used tyres.

Other seizures were 344 (25kg) kegs of petrol, 61 bottles of vegetable oil and 34 cartons of smuggled wines.

The area controller said the Customs Service would intensify its fight against smuggling and enforce the Federal Government’s policy on total border closure.

“We are committed to facilitating trade in essential commodities and supporting the Federal Government’s efforts to enhance food security.

“All borders within the command’s area of responsibility are still closed. We shall remain vigilant to prevent smuggling of items that could compromise the well-being of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Oramalugo also told newsmen that the command collected ₦5.6 billion in revenues in February raising the total so far collected in 2024 to ₦12.4 billion.

News Agency Of Nigeria

