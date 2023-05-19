The sports category has moved to a new website.
Breaking news:
Customs intercepts 414 sacks of donkey skin

News Agency Of Nigeria

The customs said among their items seized were two Toyota Camry 2013 and two Honda Jazz 2005.

The Nigeria Customs Service Area Controller of Kebbi, Dr Ben Oramalugo, displaying intercepted donkey meat and skins in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, May 19, 2023. [NAN]
Dr Ben Oramalugo, the Customs Area Controller, made this known while briefing newsmen on the command’s activities, in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said that the seizure of the donkey skin and meat was among the 17 smuggled items intercepted by the command between April 15 and May 15.

“Notably, on Sunday, May 14, following intelligence report on prohibited items about to be smuggled out of the country through Bunza down to Maje axis, we detailed our officers to increase surveillance along the said routes.

“And through stop-and-search, the officers were able to intercept a truck loaded with 414 sacks of donkey skin and meat along Bunza-Kamba Axis.”

Others are, 55 bales of secondhand clothes, 4,925 liters of PMS, 13 bags of foreign parboiled rice, five kegs of vegetable oil, a Volvo truck and one Toyota Corolla used for smuggling items, among others.

The Nigeria Customs Service Area Controller of Kebbi, Dr Ben Oramalugo, displaying intercepted donkey meat and skins in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, May 19, 2023. [NAN]
“The Duty Paid Value of the seized items is N71.2 million.

“All these successes have been achieved through constant vigilance and intelligence gathering by the officers and men of the command,” he said.

Oramalugo also revealed that the command was able to generate N127.3 million in the month of April.

“This is as a result of the efforts we put in place through routine stakeholders’ engagements and applying advices received from community leaders and indigenous retired and serving security personnel, among others.”

Oramalugo commended patriotic citizens, eminent personalities, host communities and other stakeholders for providing useful information and advice.

“We appreciate our sister agencies for their prompt intervention when we seek reinforcement,” the controller said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

