Customs intercept 553 parcels of cannabis sativa in Seme

News Agency Of Nigeria

The controller charged all stakeholders, officers and men of the command and sister border agencies along the corridor to remain vigilant and alert during the Salah celebration.

The Customs Area Controller of Seme Customs, Comptroller Dera Nnadi disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Semé.

According to the controller, on April 21, at about 4:03p.m, officers of the command, while on routine patrol along the Abidjan – Lagos Corridor, intercepted a Ford Bus with registration number, EPE 622 YC at Gbatrome, Badagry.

“Upon search of the bus, seven large sacks containing 553 parcels of cannabis sativa, also known as Indian hemp, were discovered.

“Also, Four male occupants of the vehicle, comprising of two civilians and two members of one of the sister security agencies conveying the contraband items were arrested.

“The contraband narcotics worth about N10 million and the means of conveyance were taken to the station at Seme and detained, pending further investigations.

“Also taken to the station are the four male suspects who have volunteered statements.

“However, the two members of one of the sister security agency were handed over to their agency for further necessary action.

“Preliminary investigation following the questioning of the suspects revealed that the Indian hemp was destined for Kaduna State,” he said.

Nnadi condemned the nefarious means of earning a living by some members of the society, who had no consideration for the damaging effects of hard drugs which contributed to crime in the country.

He urged members of the society who traversed the Seme corridor to take advantage of the trade facilitation effort of the Nigeria Customs Service and engage in legitimate business.

The controller charged all stakeholders, officers and men of the command and sister border agencies along the corridor to remain vigilant and alert during the Salah celebration as smugglers might wish to take advantage of the public holidays to engage in their reprehensible acts.

He also directed them to ensure that all facilities and critical government infrastructure in the area of responsibilities were protected during this period as always.

