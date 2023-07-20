Customs generates ₦118bn, seizes ₦1bn contraband in Onne, Port Harcourt

Comptroller Imam Baba disclosed this in a statement signed by the Command Public Relations Officer, Spt. Benjamin Lomba, and made available to newsmen on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, the command also intercepted 32 containers of contraband worth more than ₦1 billion during the period under review. The comptroller noted that his administration had so far made remarkable efforts by ensuring that all revenue leakages and smuggling activities were efficiently tackled.

He also said that the result led to successful seizure of 32 containers with a Duty Paid Value of more than ₦1.1 billion. Breakdown on record of seizures included Pharmaceuticals/Medicaments and fireworks with Duty Paid Value of ₦139.8 million.

Others are vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value of ₦833.1 million, plastic with Duty Paid Value of ₦6.6 million, textiles with Duty Paid Value of ₦3.6 million.

“In June, the command seized drugs in one of the bonded terminals, the drugs have since been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in line with the memorandum of understanding between the NCS and NDLEA.