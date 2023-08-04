Customs announces closure of all borders with Niger Republic

The NCS’s Acting Controller General (CG), Bashir Adewale made this known on Friday during a visit to the Jibia border in Katsina.

According to him, the decision for the total blockage of the borders was to comply with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) directive to suspend movement of cargos until further notice.

He added that as part of measures to ensure 100 per cent compliance, they will sensitise the border communities.

The Acting Controller General said the decision was taken for the interest of peace and stable between the two countries.

According to Adewale, he had visited the deputy governor of Katsina state regarding the issue of the sensitisation.

NAN reports that on July 27, in a swift response to military coup in Niger Republic, the ECOWAS also enforced a no-flight zone over the country.

The decision was announced today by the ECOWAS, at an urgent meeting following the increasing tension stirred by the military actors who are attempting to take over in Niger.

