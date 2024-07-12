ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bashir, who said the fight against smuggling activities was for the good of everyone, urged the public to support their efforts by reporting any suspicious activities.

Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border
Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border

Recommended articles

Garba Bashir, the Command’s Comptroller disclosed this on Friday in Yola, at a news conference on anti-smuggling activities.

He attributed the successes recorded to the unwavering backing and encouragement of NCS Management under the leadership of Bashir Olawale Adeniyi.

The seized goods include 43,935 Litres of PMS packed in 1,071×25 L jerry cans and 85 x 200 drums.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Others are one used Tricycle, one used Motorcycle and two used vehicles with one having a hidden compartment, the means of conveyance of some of the seized PMS,’’ he said.

According to him, in spite of the PMS subsidy removal, smuggling from Nigeria into the neighbouring countries still flourishes due to strong fuel demand.

He added that the demand created a lucrative market for illegal exports of this product to these countries by selfish Nigerians to fill the supply gaps for personal gain.

“These economic saboteurs are prepared to do whatever it takes to maintain their hold. Meanwhile, the NCS, most especially the Adamawa/Taraba area Command has been diligently reviewing and strengthening its robust measures to combat this illicit trade.

“We want to make it clear to the smugglers that we will counter every move they make and we will not relent in this anti-smuggling crusade until we bring smuggling activities to ground zero in Adamawa and Taraba states,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bashir, who said the fight against smuggling activities was for the good of everyone, urged the public to support their efforts by reporting any suspicious activities.

“Together, we can combat smuggling and promote economic growth,’’ he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Copyright society praises Tinubu for renaming National Arts Theatre after Soyinka

Copyright society praises Tinubu for renaming National Arts Theatre after Soyinka

NAFDAC raids Imo market, confiscates alcoholic beverages in sachet, pet bottles

NAFDAC raids Imo market, confiscates alcoholic beverages in sachet, pet bottles

LG autonomy judgment Tinubu's most revolutionary achievement – UI Prof

LG autonomy judgment Tinubu's most revolutionary achievement – UI Prof

Binance Nigeria representative docked on amended charge

Binance Nigeria representative docked on amended charge

Strike looms as poly lecturers threatens govt to suspend scheme of service

Strike looms as poly lecturers threatens govt to suspend scheme of service

Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border

Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Give us more fuel to reduce queues at filling stations - Marketers tell NNPP

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy relieves burden on us - Governors

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Ekiti Prof kidnapped by gunmen after returning from Lagos, abductors demand ₦50m

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Court orders EFCC to probe Oyo kingmakers for accepting ₦15m to install next Alaafin

Pastor E A Adeboye

Despite my age, I still run from sexual temptation - Adeboye

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army