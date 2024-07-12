Custom seizes smuggled petrol worth ₦36.9m between Nigeria-Cameroon border

Garba Bashir, the Command’s Comptroller disclosed this on Friday in Yola, at a news conference on anti-smuggling activities.

He attributed the successes recorded to the unwavering backing and encouragement of NCS Management under the leadership of Bashir Olawale Adeniyi.

“The seized goods include 43,935 Litres of PMS packed in 1,071×25 L jerry cans and 85 x 200 drums.

“Others are one used Tricycle, one used Motorcycle and two used vehicles with one having a hidden compartment, the means of conveyance of some of the seized PMS,’’ he said.

According to him, in spite of the PMS subsidy removal, smuggling from Nigeria into the neighbouring countries still flourishes due to strong fuel demand.

He added that the demand created a lucrative market for illegal exports of this product to these countries by selfish Nigerians to fill the supply gaps for personal gain.

“These economic saboteurs are prepared to do whatever it takes to maintain their hold. Meanwhile, the NCS, most especially the Adamawa/Taraba area Command has been diligently reviewing and strengthening its robust measures to combat this illicit trade.

“We want to make it clear to the smugglers that we will counter every move they make and we will not relent in this anti-smuggling crusade until we bring smuggling activities to ground zero in Adamawa and Taraba states,’’ he said.

Bashir, who said the fight against smuggling activities was for the good of everyone, urged the public to support their efforts by reporting any suspicious activities.