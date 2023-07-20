CSOs commends EFCC on anti-corruption fight in Nigeria

A coalition of over 20 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in Kwara have commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for recording successes in the anti-corruption fight in Nigeria.

Mr Musa Aliyu, the Executive Director, Media Advocacy and Technology Centre, made the commendation on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Ilorin, during a courtesy visit by the group to the Zonal Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe.

He said the purpose of the visit was to strengthen relationship with the EFCC with a view to ensure effective implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in the state.

According to him, the group is committed to upholding justice, human rights and rule of law, while the ACJL was enacted to serve as vital legal framework aimed at improving the criminal justice system in Nigeria.

“The law embodies principles of fairness, expeditiousness and respect for the rights of both accused and the victims.

“Despite the commendable efforts taken to pass the law, we have observed several challenges in its implementation, which have had adverse effects on the administration of justice in the state,” he said.

He pledged the group’s continuous support as the EFCC strives to achieve more successes in its efforts at ridding the country of corruption. Aliyu encouraged the commission to keep up the zeal in the anti-graft war, noting that the fate of Nigerians is invested in the commission.

Responding, Nzekwe expressed delight over the visit, noting that “there is hope for Nigeria and that the anti-corruption fight will yield more positive outcomes, if Nigerians decide to own the fight.

“The EFCC is one of the leading law enforcement agencies in Nigeria. Because we are a creation of law, we have been complying with the provisions of ACJL and we are operating within the ambits of the law.

“Our officers are very professional and strict adherents of rule of law. We are have our code of conduct. We believe in the supremacy of the rule of law and we can’t compromise it”.

Nzekwe stressed that the commission was at the fore front to look into the issues of illegal mining in the state. He observed that the menace is causing huge damage to not only local and national economy, but the host communities as well.

“Little did people know that the resources in Kwara, if properly harnessed, is enough not only to turn Kwara to solid mineral state, but can turn the state to a small London.

“In as much as the illegal operators are not ready to give up their illegal deals, the EFCC will not also relent its effort in checking their activities and other forms of corruption in the state,” he assured.

He warned illegal miners who penetrate villages to mine mineral resources without licence and due royalties to the Federal Government to keep off the state or risk the law.