ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CSOs call on FG to revisit National Food Safety bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Bill for a national agency on nutrition should be developed and championed through legislative processes, the CSOs said.

The red chamber of the National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]
The red chamber of the National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The CSOs include the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), National Economic Summit Group (NESG), E-Health Africa, and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), through a Third-Party Advocacy Campaign (TPAC).

The call is contained in a communique issued at the end of a two-day retreat for relevant committees of the National Assembly of Nigeria (NASS) with the theme: “Retreat on Food Fortification, Workforce Nutrition, and Food Systems Transformation”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat was aimed at equipping members of NASS with the knowledge and tools necessary to develop and implement effective policies and bills to drive food fortification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also to drive workforce nutrition, and sustainable food systems transformation, ultimately improving the health and economic well-being of the Nigerian population.

“The National Food Safety Bill should be revisited by a five-member Committee, two members in the Senate (Health and Agriculture), three members in the House of Representatives (NAFDAC, Agriculture – Food Production, and Nutrition), and with GAIN providing technical assistance; to address gaps and conflicts in the Bill and champion it through legislative processes.

“To effectively steer the country’s food systems and nutrition landscape, the position of the Special Adviser to the President on food systems and nutrition should be filled and strengthened with data analysis tools, technical assistance, and increased funding.

“A food fortification Bill should be developed and processed to passage and assent, with the involvement of all relevant MDAs.

“A national workforce nutrition policy should be drafted with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Public awareness about workforce nutrition and associated interventions should be raised through impactful evidence-based campaigns, fostering widespread acceptance, and paving the way for ratification and implementation of the draft policy.

“A Bill for a national agency on nutrition should be developed and championed through legislative processes,” the CSOs said in the communique.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

High humidity can be injurious to heart health – Professor

High humidity can be injurious to heart health – Professor

CSOs call on FG to revisit National Food Safety bill

CSOs call on FG to revisit National Food Safety bill

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases

Inflation: Alcohol dealers groan under soaring prices, low purchases

Niger govt begs women protesters to remain calm, patient amid hardship

Niger govt begs women protesters to remain calm, patient amid hardship

Imo hoteliers petition Uzodinma over assault, intimidation of member

Imo hoteliers petition Uzodinma over assault, intimidation of member

Anti-touting squad shoots trader dead in Anambra market

Anti-touting squad shoots trader dead in Anambra market

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

Fubara gifts Super Eagles goalie Nwabali ₦20m, state honour

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

FG reopens popular Abuja store sealed for deceptive pricing

Nigeria to adopt environmental friendly, renewable energy transport system – Minister

Nigeria to adopt environmental friendly, renewable energy transport system – Minister

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria

EFCC declares Emefiele's wife, 3 others wanted for money laundering

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali [Twitter:Oganlamedia]

Nothing must happen to Nwabali - NANS warns South Africans

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final.

5 things Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire have in common ahead of AFCON final

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others

This is an overwhelming tragedy - Tinubu reacts to death of Wigwe, others