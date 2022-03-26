Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Adeboye, said that there was no need for those living to weep for the departed soul of a saint such as Pastor Obiora Ezekiel that finished his race with excellent mark and has gone to rest for eternity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CPM pastor died on Nov. 21 2021 after a protracted illness at the age of 78.

The guest preacher described late pastor Ezekiel as an icon of the gospel faith, whose career towered above human standard.

He urged the faithful to work hard to emulate the late pastor whom God used during his stay on earth to reform people and win souls for Christ.

“Instead of crying for his passing away we should work harder to emulate the late pastor to enable us to make it at the end.

“We are gathered here today to pay the last respect for the one God has used to touch lives in varying ways, we should as well make ourselves available for God to do like him.

“His zeal for righteousness endeared him to God and to people, he is one person many look forward to in the christian fold,” Adeboye said.

The G O thanked God for giving the present generation the person of the late Ezekiel and tasked followers to continue to domesticate Ezekiel’s legacies and preach his teachings for greater soul harvest.

He noted that though as mortals the people would no longer see him but as a saint his fragrance would still be at work to save followers.

He prayed for the unity and purposeful leadership of the church.