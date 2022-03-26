RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday charged faithful not to cry for the demise of a saint, rather live a holy life to make eternity.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The RCCG pastor who was Guest Preacher at the funeral of the General Overseer of the Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM). Pastor Obiora Ezekiel in Lagos, gave the charge while ministering to people.

Recommended articles

Adeboye, said that there was no need for those living to weep for the departed soul of a saint such as Pastor Obiora Ezekiel that finished his race with excellent mark and has gone to rest for eternity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CPM pastor died on Nov. 21 2021 after a protracted illness at the age of 78.

The guest preacher described late pastor Ezekiel as an icon of the gospel faith, whose career towered above human standard.

He urged the faithful to work hard to emulate the late pastor whom God used during his stay on earth to reform people and win souls for Christ.

“Instead of crying for his passing away we should work harder to emulate the late pastor to enable us to make it at the end.

“We are gathered here today to pay the last respect for the one God has used to touch lives in varying ways, we should as well make ourselves available for God to do like him.

“His zeal for righteousness endeared him to God and to people, he is one person many look forward to in the christian fold,” Adeboye said.

The G O thanked God for giving the present generation the person of the late Ezekiel and tasked followers to continue to domesticate Ezekiel’s legacies and preach his teachings for greater soul harvest.

He noted that though as mortals the people would no longer see him but as a saint his fragrance would still be at work to save followers.

He prayed for the unity and purposeful leadership of the church.

NAN reports that the late Ezekiel was a respected voice in the Pentecostal fold for decades, he preached the Good News with vigor, with many pastors as spiritual sons.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Cry not for departed saint, Adeboye charges faithful at CPM pastor’s funeral

Why Asiwaju is suitable for presidency – APC group

Why Asiwaju is suitable for presidency – APC group

2023: Kaduna governorship aspirant launches 6-point agenda

2023: Kaduna governorship aspirant launches 6-point agenda

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

U.S. sanctions 6 Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram; see full list

Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint

Pantami: Kidnaped Minister's son found at Bauchi checkpoint

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Nnamdi Kanu files N25bn suit against FG over his extradition from Kenya

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

Rehabilitation of Minna-Baro railway track to gulp over N80bn – MD

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

COVID-19 pandemic still with us, hard to predict — FG warns Nigerians

50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

50,801 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North East – Commander

Trending

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes

Apongbon fire: Lagos govt shuts Eko Bridge, announces alternative routes. [Twitter:Punch]

FG demolishes former headquarters of AIB-N valued at N5bn

Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos (image used for illustration) [FAAN]

Without Tinubu's money, there wouldn't have been Kanu Heart Foundation - Ex-Eagles player

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

MultiChoice increases prices of GOtv and DStv packages

MultiChoice increases prices of DStv and GOtv packages