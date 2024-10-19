Cross River Police detain 6 Ambazonian rebels seeking separation from Cameroon

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Ewa Igri, confirmed their detention to newsmen in Calabar on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ambazonia is a political entity proclaimed by Anglophone separatists, who are seeking independence from Cameroon.

The separatists claim that Ambazonia should consist of the Northwest Region and Southwest Region of Cameroon.

Since 2017, Ambazonian rebels have engaged in armed conflict with the Cameroonian military, in what is known as the Anglophone Crisis.

The rebels have attempted to set up governments-in-exile, and supportive militias have exerted control over parts of the claimed territory.

The command’s spokesperson, who said the suspected separatists were arrested following intelligence information, described the feat as a breakthrough for the law enforcement agency.

He said that the suspects whose age ranges between 18 and 36, were paraded with various weapons, improvised explosives devices, booths, charms and flags.

“The separatists were arrested following intelligence information,” he said.

“On Oct. 10, through a tip-off, and based on the confession of the three, three others were arrested.

“Items recovered included one GPMG machine gun, one Ak-47 riffle, three empty magazines, five empty G3 magazines, bulletproof, and an Amazonian army stamp.