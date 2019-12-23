Brig. – Gen. Zakari Abubakar, the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade made this disclosure at the end of the year activities and award ceremony of Crocodile Smile IV on Sunday night in Okitipupa.

According to Abubakar, during the exercise, the Army conducted kinetic operation, road blocks, raids, ambushes, snap checks, illegal and anti-illegal bunkering.

“The 32 Artillery Brigade in collaboration with the Navy, Police and other security agencies have made efforts within two months to curb criminality in the state.

“We arrested 31 suspects, recovered one AK 47 rifle, 21 rounds of 7.62mm special, two AK mag, one x pump action, 14 dane guns, 35 cartridges, 12 vehicles, one motorcycle, 3x boat engines and 3x pumping machines.

“Other items recovered are three Bty, one generator, N3,353,000, two hand held radios, two Binoculars, 3, 000 of 30 litres jerry can of adulterated diesel and 800 litres of petroleum.

“Arrested persons and recovered items were handed over to the relevant agencies for further investigation and prosecution,” the commander said.

Abubakar attributed the success to the role played by superior officers, who mentored and guided the personnel in the exercise.

He also lauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the state for the support and necessary logistics made available to ensure the security of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Army rewarded the most well behaved officer in the camp with a motorcycle while 15 others from different security agencies, were honoured with certificate of good conduct.

Others also honoured were the head of the Police, Navy, Immigration, Customs, Correctional Service, NSCDC, FRSC and Vigilante.

The exercise was aimed at check-mating security challenges prevalent in the area as well as prevent the stockpiling of arms and ammunition by criminals.

The exercise, which was also aimed at improving the lives of the local populace, started on Nov. 8 and is expected to end in January 2020.