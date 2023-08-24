ADVERTISEMENT
CP gives ₦22.5m cheque to families of 58 deceased policemen in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Beneficiaries appreciated the police management for the gesture, saying that it will help reduce some of the hardships they face since the demise of their loved ones.

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Mr Musa Garba presenting cheque to a deceased police officer’s family member, in Kaduna (Credit: NAN)
A statement on Thursday by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said that the cheques were presented by the CP on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun.

“The pains associated with the loss of our fallen heroes are incomparable to the value of the cheques issued to the families.

“It is the Acting IGP’s way of showing support and concern to those families,” Garba said.

He added that it was meant ameliorate the hardships being experienced by the families, and urged them to use the money wisely.

Mr Pius Luka who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the police management for the gesture, saying it will help reduce some of the hardships they face since the demise of their loved ones.

CP gives ₦22.5m cheque to families of 58 deceased policemen in Kaduna

