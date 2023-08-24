CP gives ₦22.5m cheque to families of 58 deceased policemen in Kaduna

A statement on Thursday by the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said that the cheques were presented by the CP on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun.

“The pains associated with the loss of our fallen heroes are incomparable to the value of the cheques issued to the families.

“It is the Acting IGP’s way of showing support and concern to those families,” Garba said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that it was meant ameliorate the hardships being experienced by the families, and urged them to use the money wisely.