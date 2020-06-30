In response to this, Sage Foundation, in collaboration with JaceSoft and in partnership with Fair Life Africa provided food palliatives for over 100 families living within the Jakande community in the Ajah area of Lagos.

COVID-19 pandemic: Sage Foundation, partners, provide palliatives for over 100 families

It has been observed that many families survive on daily income and the lockdown has significantly affected their livelihood. Knowing that the pandemic has made life difficult for these families, the foundation targeted beneficiaries like hawkers, bus drivers, petty traders, househelps, cleaners, security men and menial workers.

The beneficiaries of the food palliative expressed gratitude to the donors for their support during what they described as a trying period in their lives and applauded the direct mode of distribution employed by the foundation, which they see as fair and transparent.

The Sage Foundation provided the funds necessary for the exercise. It is the philanthropic arm of Sage, a software company with a focus on building social, economic and entrepreneurial opportunities in local communities they operate in, by providing time, resources, and technology so non-profit organisations can help more people reach their true potential.

Jacesoft, a technology-driven firm that provides solutions and supports business growth, provided volunteering services to ensure the smooth delivery of the palliatives while Fair Life Africa, an NGO with the aim to empower people for a fairer life by establishing impactful social initiatives, coordinated the shortlisting of beneficiaries.

