COVID-19: Nigeria records 6 deaths, 226 new cases

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nigeria recorded six COVID-19-related deaths with 226 fresh cases confirmed across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

COVID-19: Nigeria records 6 deaths, 226 new cases. [Twitter/@dabiodunMFR]
The NCDC made this known via its website on Friday morning.

This, the NCDC said, brings the total number of infections to 20,8630.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the 226 fresh cases reported on Thursday showed a decline from the 251 cases reported on Wednesday in the country.

The centre said the FCT reported 73 cases while Plateau reported 34.

Others are Lagos (25), Gombe (22), Abia (16), Osun (13), Kano (7), Rivers (7), Ekiti (6), Kaduna (6), Oyo (6), Delta (5), Edo (3) Jigawa (2), and Nasarawa (1).

“Today’s report includes: four states with zero cases reported: Bauchi, Ogun, ondo, and Sokoto,” it stated.

The NCDC said that over 3,142,971 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population have been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre , activated at Level II, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NAN reports that in week 40, the country’s COVID-19 situation reports provided a summary of the epidemiological situation, datasheet and response activities in the country.

The centre said till date, 20,8630 cases have been confirmed, 19,6326 people were discharged and 2,767 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

