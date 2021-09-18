RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 337 new cases Friday

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The centre noted that 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported the 337 new cases.

COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria [FAAN]
COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria [FAAN]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, said it recorded two more deaths from the rampaging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

Recommended articles

The NCDC disclosed this via its official website on Saturday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 337 COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday represented a decrease from the 601 cases reported on Thursday.

The NCDC pointed out that while 9,094 patients were still down with the disease, 189,608 others have been discharged so far.

The centre noted that 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported the 337 new cases.

“Lagos reported 142, Rivers (32), Edo (30), Delta (25), Kwara (23), Kaduna (16), Oyo (16) and Plateau (12).

“The FCT reported 11, Akwa Ibom (10), Kano (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2), Imo (2), and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC stated.

The centre added that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 201,294 while the fatality toll now stood at 2,649.

It added that more than 2. 9 million samples had been tested for the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 337 new cases Friday

'TOTAL sacked me while I was battling brain surgery, disability,' ex-female employee says

APC Chieftain says plan to make Jonathan President is a conspiracy against South

Sanwo-Olu threatens to terminate contract of erring contractors in 7 days

Southern Governors to oppose any party that fields northerner for president in 2023

Senate President bags chieftaincy title in Iyin-Ekiti

'You have no integrity': OPC blasts Fani-Kayode for defecting to APC

Bandits kill many people in 10 Kaduna villages in latest wave of violence

'A labourer deserves his pay,' Joe Igbokwe unhappy 'political prostitute' FFK met Buhari before him

Trending

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state. (Channels)

Buhari will make final decision on sending Abba Kyari to face fraud charges in US

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, and President Muhammadu Buhari will have a huge say in what happens to suspended Abba Kyari [Presidency]

EFCC chairman Bawa hospitalised after collapsing at Presidential Villa

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [Twitter/@officialEFCC]

Here are 6 Nigerians on the UAE global terror watchlist

Illustrative photo: Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]