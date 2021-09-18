COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 337 new cases Friday

The NCDC disclosed this via its official website on Saturday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 337 COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday represented a decrease from the 601 cases reported on Thursday.

The NCDC pointed out that while 9,094 patients were still down with the disease, 189,608 others have been discharged so far.

The centre noted that 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported the 337 new cases.

“Lagos reported 142, Rivers (32), Edo (30), Delta (25), Kwara (23), Kaduna (16), Oyo (16) and Plateau (12).

“The FCT reported 11, Akwa Ibom (10), Kano (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2), Imo (2), and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC stated.

The centre added that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 201,294 while the fatality toll now stood at 2,649.