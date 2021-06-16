COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new infections, zero death

It noted that 11 states had zero cases reported, which were; Plateau, Nasarawa, Cross River, Imo, Kano, Bauchi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti States.

According to NCDC, the 17 new cases were registered in Lagos – 13; Gombe – 1and Rivers – 3.

The NCDC noted that the country had so far tested 2,231,409 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 was announced in Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency said the total number of infections in the country was 167,095 while 163,483 recoveries were recorded as of June 15.

The public health agency said no additional new deaths were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.