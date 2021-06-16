RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new infections, zero death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 17 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country as of June 15.

COVID-19: Nigeria records 17 new infections, zero death. [Twitter/@NCDCgov]
NCDC says 236 Nigeria residents contract COVID-19 in last 24hrs. [Twitter/@NCDCgov] Pulse Nigeria

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Wednesday morning.

It noted that 11 states had zero cases reported, which were; Plateau, Nasarawa, Cross River, Imo, Kano, Bauchi, Kaduna, Sokoto, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti States.

According to NCDC, the 17 new cases were registered in Lagos – 13; Gombe – 1and Rivers – 3.

The NCDC noted that the country had so far tested 2,231,409 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 was announced in Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency said the total number of infections in the country was 167,095 while 163,483 recoveries were recorded as of June 15.

The public health agency said no additional new deaths were registered in the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, it added that the country’s active cases stood at 1,495, as of June 15.

