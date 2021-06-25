COVID-19: NCDC registers 26 new infections, total now 167,401

The agency said that 26 additional infections with no additional death were reported in six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the NCDC report, Lagos state led the chart with 13 new cases, followed by Kaduna with four cases, while Kwara and Rivers recorded two infections each.

It also said the FCT and Gombe state reported one case each.

“The latest report includes confirmed cases from Kaduna State for 23rd and 24th June, 2021, four states with no cases reported are Enugu, Kano, Nasarawa, and Sokoto,” it said.

The public health agency noted that 16 people who have recovered from the disease have been discharged from isolation centers across the country.

According to it, till date, a total of 163, 933, cases have been discharged and 2,118 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC stated that the nation’s active cases stand at 1,350.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency said that disregard for COVID-19 preventive measures puts Nigerians and everyone around them at risk of getting infected.

“The action you take to limit the risk of spread of COVID-19 protects the vulnerable around you.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort.

“It’s not over yet. Please don’t take your feet off the pedal. Wear a mask, Keep your distance, Avoid crowds, Wash your hands and It’s not that hard,” it advised.