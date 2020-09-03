The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has just briefed the nation, as Nigeria enters a new 'ease of restrictions' phase.

Dr Sani Aliyu who is the national coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, did most of the talking.

Here’s what every Nigerian should know about the new phase.

1..Schools should prepare for reopening in phases

“For educational institutions, which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary care, they should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase,” Aliyu said.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess and monitor this level of compliance.

“Meanwhile, all daycare and educational institutions to remain closed to in-person classes until this level of risk is assessed and if there will be opening of schools, it must be staged and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the general public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home,” he added.

2..NYSC gets green light

The federal government has asked the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to begin preparations to reopen its orientation camps nationwide.

“The NYSC is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for the reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions open,” Aliyu said.

“We are in the process of developing strict guidelines to ensure there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when this process starts.”

3..New curfew time

Curfew hours have been adjusted from 10pm to 4am; to 12 midnight to 4am.

“We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight.

“This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad,” Aliyu said.

4..Nightclubs still shut though

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

However, amusement parks, gyms and cinemas are now allowed to reopen for business at half capacity.

Outdoor event centers are also allowed to reopen.

“Eateries and restaurants can only open for outdoor services and we will make sure this is complied with. Bars and nightclubs to remain closed till further notice.

“Each authority within the state can provide additional guidelines for minimizing risk as it relates to these facilities,” said Aliyu.

5..Some airlines have been banned

Nigeria has banned the following airlines from operating international flights into the country:

- Air France

KLM

Etihad

Rwanda Air

Air Namibia

Royal Air Maroc

Lufthansa

TAAG Angola

International airlines allowed to land in Nigeria from September 5 are:

Lagos:

- British Airways

- Delta

- Emirates

- Qatar

- AWA

- Kenya Airways

- Middle East Airlines

Abuja:

- BA

- Egypt Air

- Emirates

- Ethiopian Airlines

- AWA

- Middle East Airlines

- Turkish Airlines

Virgin Atlantic

- Air Sky

- Air Côte d'Ivoire

The decision to ban or approve airlines was taken based on: