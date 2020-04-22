Project Manager of Giving.ng, Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, who disclosed this in a statement over the weekend, listed members of the board to include herself, Dr. Halimah Sanda, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, Oluwatoyin Adegbite-Moore, Daniel Ikuenobe, Obinnia Abajue and Obinna Ukachukwu.

Dr. Sanda, a medical doctor and public health administrator brings years of experience in health policy formation implementation and administration to the board. She is the current State Technical Lead for all programmes at the prestigious Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) in Kano.

Her key expertise includes administration, leadership and management of public and private healthcare organisations. Fluent in languages that include Russian and Arabic, Dr. Halima Sanda is an alumna of Lugansk Medical University and the University of Debrecen, both in Hungary.

Also Soyinka, a vastly experienced public health administrator brings years of experience in international public health management with the World Health Organisation (WHO) mission in Nigeria to the board.

Soyinka, who also doubles as a consultant to the Federal Government of Nigeria, is Project Director and Independent Verification Agent for the Saving One Million Lives Programme. He is an alumnus of the Cranfield School of Management, United Kingdom and the accomplished publisher has served, at different times, as the Commissioner for Health in Ogun State where he launched the flagship Health Insurance Programme.

Ms. Adegbite-Moore, a Fellow of Salzburg, management expert and board member of the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) brings proficiency in fund management to the board.

She is the founder of Sheafam & Tam Limited - an international consultancy firm specialising in organisational development and management for both for-profit and non-profit businesses in Nigeria and the US.

Ms. Adegbite-Moore has provided consultancy services for the Niger Delta Power Holding Company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). She is an alumnus of Calvin University and honoree in the inaugural Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa.

Mr. Daniel Ikuenobe, a corporate strategist per excellence, brings experience in public policy, large scale project design and management to the board. He is also the chairman of Edo State Economic Management Team and a Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on economic matters.

A mentor for the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellows and former advisor on economic growth and recovery to the Federal Government of Nigeria, he coordinated the ERGP Power & Gas lab project and he is an alumnus of the University of Benin and Edinburgh Business School.

Mr. Obinnia Abajue, an accomplished professional and business leader, brings years of top management experience in the health insurance industry and the financial services sector to the board.

He is the CEO of Hygeia HMO, Nigeria's premier Health Maintenance Organisation offering comprehensive health insurance to individuals and families as well as SMEs and larger corporates and an alumnus of the prestigious Imperial College, London and the University of Lagos.

Abajue’s professional history in financial services cuts across executive roles in pension management and retail banking in and beyond Nigeria, which has seen him head the business transformation unit for the rest of Africa region at the Standard Bank Group. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB) and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers of Nigeria (FCS).

Obinna Ukachukwu, a seasoned professional with years of experience in banking, health finance and insurance, brings expertise in leadership, risk management, business strategy and project finance to the board. He is the Divisional Head for Health and Education Sectors at Sterling Bank and an alumnus of the University of Manchester and Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Obinna is a Chartered Management Accountant (CIMA) and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) and is an established conference speaker on SME, health Insurance and business growth topics.

Also on the board is Mrs. Olapeju Ibekwe, a brand management expert who brings expertise in corporate social responsibility and delivering impactful projects to the board. As the Head of Sterling One Foundation, she has delivered breast and cervical advocacy programmes and Managing Medical and Obstetric Emergencies and Trauma (mMOET) training at scale through partnerships.

A chartered member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and alumnus of the University of Lagos, Ibekwe also holds a Master’s in Public and International Affairs.

This is a featured post.