As announced in March, this initiative was born out of the need to support our local frontline health workers, to give them the necessary motivation to combat this infectious disease which can endanger everyone.

In a statement by the Chairman of the Board, Dr. Olaokun Soyinka, former Commissioner of Health, Ogun State, he announced that the fund had raised donations from individuals and corporate bodies, to the sum of Fifty-Three Million, Six hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty-One Naira, Thirty-Seven Kobo (N53,666,761.27).

The sum of One Million and Fifty Thousand Naira (N1,050,000.00) has been disbursed to Twenty-one beneficiaries, which leaves in the donation pot, Fifty-Two Million, One Hundred and Sixty-Six Thousand, Seven Hundred and Sixty-One Naira and Thirty-Seven Kobo (N52,166,761.37). The beneficiaries will be paid every fortnight.

We also want to use this opportunity to call all Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora, employees, agents, customers, SMEs, partners, and corporate Nigeria, to step up and show their support in donating towards the welfare of our local frontline health workers, because in the words of James Keller, “A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle.”

You too can contribute your quota. Make your donations by visiting www.giving.ng/covid19

This is a featured post.