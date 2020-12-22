President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Nigerians to continue to adhere to safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

After months of recording low figures on a daily basis, Nigeria's COVID-19 cases have spiked in December with over 11,000 infections detected by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in three weeks.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced on Monday, December 21, 2020 that Nigeria is now facing a second wave of infections similar to those of other nations across the world.

Speaking after a meeting with the PTF on Tuesday, December 22, President Buhari warned that Nigeria cannot afford to lose the gains made over the past nine months to the new wave.

The 78-year-old said he remains convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread of the coronavirus and the attendant fatalities.

He said all relevant stakeholders must assume responsibility and work together to contain the transmission of the novel disease that has infected nearly 78 million people and killed 1.7 million across the world.

"As the festive season approaches, I urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and stay safe. Non-essential trips and large social gatherings should be avoided or shelved completely," Buhari said.

The PTF on Monday announced a number of new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the nationwide shutdown of bars, night clubs, event centres, and recreational venues.

Restaurants have also been directed to shut down, except for those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.

Formal and informal festivity events like weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, and end-of-year events have also been restricted to not more than 50 people.

Religious centres are to also operate at less than 50% capacity of the facility of use, with other safety measures strictly enforced.

Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity, in compliance with social distancing rules.

The latest advisories will be implemented over the next five weeks, according to PTF chairman, Boss Mustapha.

Buhari announced on Tuesday that he was extending the PTF's mandate till the end of March 2021, a decision he said was made based on the new surge in cases, and the nation's bid for vaccines.

A Pfizer vaccine effective to fight the disease has been deployed in the United States and the United Kingdom, and will be mass-produced for distribution across the world in 2021.

Buhari said his government will ensure that Nigerians will benefit from the vaccines expected to effectively contain the novel disease.

He said, "There is also the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner.

"This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into year 2021, and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery."

Over 78,000 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nigeria since February. While over 68,000 have recovered, more than 1,200 people have died as a result of infection.