The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court warns DSS, Kanu's lawyers against truncating proceedings

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Nyako, while delivering a short ruling for an adjournment, said she would not tolerate any act that might delay proceedings any longer.

Nnamdi Kanu in court (TheNEWS)
Nnamdi Kanu in court (TheNEWS)

Recommended articles

Justice Binta Nyako gave the warning following the Wednesday’s proceeding that could not go on due to an oral application by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, seeking for more time to respond to a further affidavit served on him by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in the open court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, through his team of lawyers, had sued the DSS and its Director General as 1st and 2nd respondents in the matter.

Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, prayed the court for permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him have unhindered access to his medical doctor, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court had, on Feb. 1, granted Kanu, the permission to apply for an order of mandamus he sought after an ex-parte motion moved by Ozekhome to the effect.

But in a preliminary objection filed by the DSS, the security outfit urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

It argued that there was a subsisting judgement of a sister court delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on June 3, 2022 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/2021 between Kanu and DG of DSS and two others wherein the court dealt substantially with the issue of allowing the IPOB leader access to his personal physician.

It said the instant suit was similar to the earlier one and that Kanu had filed an appeal against the judgment.

Upon resumed hearing on the matter, Ozekhome informed the court that he had responded to the DSS notice of preliminary objection.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Awo applied for an order for the extension of time to file their processes, Ozekhome also prayed for a consequential order deeming their further affidavit as duly filed and they were granted by the court.

But Awo, who said he was just being served with the further affidavit, said he would need more time to study the document whether fresh facts had been raised.

He said the document was 60-paragraph but embedded in 15-paragraph.

“It is also accompanied with a judgment from Abia State as exhibit.

“In the circumstance, we will be asking for a short day,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ozekhome, however, said that in the counter affidavit filed by the security agency, they alleged that Kanu jumped bail.

“We have to respond to that circumstances under which he left Nigeria and those facts had been validated by Abia Court in Umuahia,” he responded.

The senior lawyer said they were forced to serve the further affidavit on Tuesday because the DSS served them on Friday.

He said the security outfit was in the habit of serving them with their processes late to delay hearing.

Justice Nyako, while delivering a short ruling for an adjournment, said she would not tolerate any act that might delay proceedings any longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will not allow this case to be truncated in the next adjourned date.

“There must be an end to exchange of processes,” she said.

The judge adjourned the matter until May 22 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fashola urges Senate to direct query on N6trn unpaid ground rent to OSGF

Fashola urges Senate to direct query on N6trn unpaid ground rent to OSGF

Court warns DSS, Kanu's lawyers against truncating proceedings

Court warns DSS, Kanu's lawyers against truncating proceedings

EFCC, ICPC ask court to dismiss Keyamo’s suit seeking Atiku’s probe

EFCC, ICPC ask court to dismiss Keyamo’s suit seeking Atiku’s probe

You're crossing the line with your accusations - APC cautions Obi

You're crossing the line with your accusations - APC cautions Obi

Doguwa touts 4 wives, 28 children as proof of his competence as Speaker

Doguwa touts 4 wives, 28 children as proof of his competence as Speaker

Tinubu hails 'dependable' Wike for contributing to his election victory

Tinubu hails 'dependable' Wike for contributing to his election victory

Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj

Oyo fixes Thursday, Saturday for medical screening for 2023 Hajj

Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

Tinubu declines Wike's request to reimburse Rivers state for flyovers

Biochemist practitioners set to release HIV test-treatment for cure

Biochemist practitioners set to release HIV test-treatment for cure

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates