Court to rule in Emefiele’s enforcement of right suit July 13

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his submission, Counsel to Emefiele Joseph Daudu, SAN, argued that contrary to the preliminary objection raised against the originating summon on notice by the respondents, the court has the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Godwin Emefiele [TheCable]

Justice Hamza Muazu fixed the date after listening to submisions made by parties in the matter.

According to him, the offences listed against the Emefiele are state offences that could be entertained by the FCT High Court.

Counsel to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Tijjani Ghazali , SAN informed the court that the first respondent is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case brought before it by the applicant.

He said Emefiele’s arrest and detention by the Department of State Services is an administrative decision of an arm of the executive.

He added that jurisdiction is determine by the reliefs sought by an applicant.

He therefore, urged the court to dismiss the application, submitting that the allegation of unlawful detention is unfounded as the embattled CBN gov. is being detained on the order of an FCT Chief Magistrate Court.

On his part, the second and third respondents counsel, I. Awo informed the court that there was a subsisting order to detain the applicant and therefore urged the court to dismiss the application with cost.

News Agency Of Nigeria

