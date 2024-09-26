BREAKING: Offa bank robbery suspects sentenced to death

Recommended articles
The suspects were found guilty of illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery, and culpable homicide six years after the incident.
The offences according to the presiding judge, Justice Haleemah Salman are punishable by death.
The accused persons are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salahudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran
It would be recalled that 17 people including nine policemen and eight civilians were killed in the robbery operation.
