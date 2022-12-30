Court sends Bolanle Raheem’s killer to prison [PHOTO]

The court ordered that Vandi be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre until January 30, 2022.

The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyo Onigbanjo led the prosecution. He filed a murder charge against Vandi.

Pulse Nigeria

What happened: Pulse had reported that the shooting of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, took place on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The deceased, a pregnant woman, was returning home with her family on Christmas Day when an officer attached to Ajiwe police station in Ajah, Lagos, shot and killed her.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, and the Lagos police command has detained an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and two other officers.

The incident caused rage among many Nigerians, especially as many felt that there has been no radical change to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) since the extraordinary EndSARS protests of October 2020.

Meanwhile: 2 days ago, Representative Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro of Eti-Osa constituency, moved a motion to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, and prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty.