ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court sends Bolanle Raheem’s killer to prison [PHOTO]

Ima Elijah

Pulse had reported that the shooting of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, took place on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem shot dead by trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi. [PMNews]
Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem shot dead by trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi. [PMNews]

A police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, who shot dead a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day has appeared before the Magistrate Court in Yaba.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The court ordered that Vandi be remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre until January 30, 2022.

The Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyo Onigbanjo led the prosecution. He filed a murder charge against Vandi.

Vandi
Vandi Pulse Nigeria

What happened: Pulse had reported that the shooting of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, took place on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

The deceased, a pregnant woman, was returning home with her family on Christmas Day when an officer attached to Ajiwe police station in Ajah, Lagos, shot and killed her.

The incident has sparked widespread criticism, and the Lagos police command has detained an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and two other officers.

The incident caused rage among many Nigerians, especially as many felt that there has been no radical change to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) since the extraordinary EndSARS protests of October 2020.

Meanwhile: 2 days ago, Representative Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro of Eti-Osa constituency, moved a motion to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem, and prosecute the officers involved with a view to getting justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol while on duty.

What you should know: Gafaru Buraimoh, was killed on Tuesday, December 07, 2022, after a stray bullet allegedly fired by a police officer hit him during an incident around same Ajah axis.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amaechi opens up on supporting PDP in 2023

Amaechi opens up on supporting PDP in 2023

Court sends Bolanle Raheem’s killer to prison [PHOTO]

Court sends Bolanle Raheem’s killer to prison [PHOTO]

I’m not mole for APC – Lagos PDP guber candidate

I’m not mole for APC – Lagos PDP guber candidate

Umahi refutes supporting PDP guber candidate for 2023

Umahi refutes supporting PDP guber candidate for 2023

El Rufai signs N376.4bn 2023 budget into law

El Rufai signs N376.4bn 2023 budget into law

Ganduje signs N268bn budget into law

Ganduje signs N268bn budget into law

Police boss wants more Nigerians to join in policing

Police boss wants more Nigerians to join in policing

There was no Nigeria before president Buhari – Femi Adesina

There was no Nigeria before president Buhari – Femi Adesina

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

Confusion in G5 as Wike walks out on Ikpeazu, Ortom in London

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Omobolanle Raheem.

Raheem: Council boss renames street after lawyer killed by Lagos cop