Murder: Court restrains Police from arresting Ebonyi APGA Guber candidate.

The court also ordered the police to first do a thorough and independent investigation into the complaint.

Justice Elvis Ngene, in his judgement on the matter in Abakaliki on Friday, restrained the police from arresting Odoh.

According to Ngene, “I hereby direct the second and third respondents to thoroughly investigate the allegation levelled against the first respondent and others.

“If he or they are found culpable of the alleged murder, such persons should be arrested,” he added.

NAN recalls that the Police in the state had declared the APGA Governorship Candidate wanted over a petition brought against him by some members of his family.

Counsel to Odoh, led by C. K. Okorie (SAN), challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the application.

Counsel to the family of the deceased, Chinedu Igbokwe, told journalists that he would appeal the ruling on the matter.