ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC

News Agency Of Nigeria

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, has again restrained the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, from selling the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc.

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC.
Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 11 defendants include the integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Company Limited in receivership which are John Olatunde Ayeni, Dr Olusola Ayandele, personal legal representatives of the estate of Captain Idahosa Okunbo.

Others are Akere Ayanwola, Kayode Ojutiku, Folu Olusanya, Mallam Aliyu Ibrahim, Usman Mohammad, Alhaji Abubakar Aminu and IBEDC.

They had dragged AMCON to court where they asked it to determine whether the plaintiff was entitled to remain in possession of, manage and exercise all the powers of a receiver or manager on all the 1st defendant’s assets.

They also sought the court’s relief on whether or not the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants and indeed all the other defendants were liable to the plaintiff for the debts charged against first Defendant’s properties and assets.

This is by virtue of their respective personal Guarantees which they issues in the respect of the loan, the subject matter of this suit as well as under sections 48, 49, 50 and 61 of the Act, read together.

The plaintiffs also sought some reliefs which included but not limited to an order of the court affirming the appointment of the plaintiff as receiver and manager and protecting the powers of the plaintiff to act and continue to act as the manager.

The counsel to the applicants, Dele Adesina, SAN had in November 2022 lamented AMCON’s underhand ploy to dispose of IBEDC despite what he described as the issue for determination or subject matter of settlement initiated by both parties.

He lamented the attempt by the plaintiff to shut the door of justice against the defendants as it was being attempted in this instance.

In granting the injunction sought by the applicants pending final determination of the suit, the court also made the following orders sought by the Applicants that’s the 1st-3rd and 5th-11th Defendants.

It would be recalled that AMCON took over the management of the IBEDC following the judgement by a Federal High Court on September 8, 2021.

This granted orders in its favour as Receiver/Manager of Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing (IEDM) Limited, IBEDC’s core investor, over default in Loan Service Agreement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UNIPORT VC expresses joy over its latest ranking

UNIPORT VC expresses joy over its latest ranking

Armed forces will never be part of plot to truncate democracy – DHQ

Armed forces will never be part of plot to truncate democracy – DHQ

Elections: Buhari to inaugurate police operational assets on Monday

Elections: Buhari to inaugurate police operational assets on Monday

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC

Court restrains AMCON from selling IBEDC

Police condemn attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos

Police condemn attack on Labour Party supporters in Lagos

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

Amotekun arrests man with loot after allegedly robbing church in Osogbo

Transforming Nigeria’s economy to greatness my topmost priority – Tinubu

Transforming Nigeria’s economy to greatness my topmost priority – Tinubu

Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt sets up taskforce to supervise sales

Fuel scarcity: Kwara govt sets up taskforce to supervise sales

Our victory will mark beginning of new Nigeria – Peter Obi

Our victory will mark beginning of new Nigeria – Peter Obi

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline