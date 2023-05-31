The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court remands 2 construction workers for allegedly breaking govt seal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Five others arrested are in the Lagos State Task Force custody awaiting trial, because they were apprehended after the mobile court had closed.

General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki. [NAN]
General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr Gbolahan Oki. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the mobile court, sitting in Eti-Osa Local Government, remanded an engineer and a foreman till June 6, for allegedly breaking government seal to continue construction.

The duo had requested for a stand down for their lawyers to arrive in court before their plea would be taken.

The court rose thrice, and thereafter, said it could wait no longer, and remanded them till June 6, when the lawyers did not arrive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five others arrested are in the Lagos State Task Force custody awaiting trial, because they were apprehended after the mobile court had closed.

All the suspects were arrested on various construction sites in Eti-Osa Local Government when the enforcement team of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) embarked on surveillance.

The LASBCA officials were led by Olaopa Olusoji, Director, Enforcement and Mr Adeolu Odugbemi, Director Legal Services.

Earlier, the team resealed three sites at Ilasan New Road, Oniru, and six in other parts of the council.

Speaking on the exercise, General Manager, LASBCA, Gbolahan Oki told journalists that the exercise would be continuous across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oki said this was to curb the excesses of recalcitrant developers and property owners undermining authority of the state government.

He said the agency had to take proactive measures of going to through the mobile court because of increasing lawlessness turning Eti-osa gradually into a slum.

He said the enforcement would be extended to all five divisions to ensure people build according to specification.

“A building that is supervised stands the test of time.

“Before now, what we do is to serve all the necessary notices to people developing and property owners, but we found out that despite the fact that we serve them and we stop them from working, they still continue to work without building plan and permit, which is an illegal thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We found out that they are the same set of people that send people to harass government staff and because of this we started with the issue of toking the buildings so that they will comply, but because they are stubborn, they still go ahead to continue construction.

“We decided to adopt this strategy, and we thought that the best thing for us to do is to go through the normal procedure of charging them to court and prosecuting them,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC arrests 3 petrol 'black marketers', impounds 4 vehicles in Niger

NSCDC arrests 3 petrol 'black marketers', impounds 4 vehicles in Niger

Insecurity, unemployment responsible for japa syndrome — Dabiri-Erewa

Insecurity, unemployment responsible for japa syndrome — Dabiri-Erewa

Uzodinma succeeds El-Rufai as chairman of APC governors forum

Uzodinma succeeds El-Rufai as chairman of APC governors forum

North East coalition endorses APC's choice Abbas for NASS speakership

North East coalition endorses APC's choice Abbas for NASS speakership

Court remands 2 construction workers for allegedly breaking govt seal

Court remands 2 construction workers for allegedly breaking govt seal

Fire at Lagos hospital, firefighters respond promptly

Fire at Lagos hospital, firefighters respond promptly

EFCC testifies against ex-PDP National Chairman’s son in fuel subsidy scam trial

EFCC testifies against ex-PDP National Chairman’s son in fuel subsidy scam trial

Oye bows out as 38-year-old Ezeokenwa emerges APGA national chairman

Oye bows out as 38-year-old Ezeokenwa emerges APGA national chairman

Inauguration: Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in Kano

Inauguration: Police arrest 93 suspected criminals in Kano

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts