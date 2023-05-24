The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court refuses application for Seun Kuti's arraignment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court adjourned the case until July 3 for mention.

Kuti, who was released from custody on Tuesday night, had been on remand for six days on the orders of the court.

The police had on May 16, 2023 applied for remand of the musician over alleged assault on a police officer.

On Wednesday, Cyril Ejiofor, who led a police legal team to the court, applied to the court to allow arraignment of the singer.

He said that the application was to formally bring charges against Kuti.

Kuti's counsel, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), however, opposed the application.

He argued that the police refused to send the case file to Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice, as directed by the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun.

He urged the court not to let the police to prosecute and investigate at the same time.

Falana urged that the order given by the court should not be disregarded.

"The police should duplicate the case and transfer it for the DPP's advice," Falana said.

In her ruling, Olatunbosun held that she needed the DPP's advice before proceeding with the case. She adjourned the case until July 3 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police allege that Kuti assaulted a police officer on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

According to the police, Kuti slapped an inspector after driving dangerously on the bridge and deliberately blocking a moving police vehicle.

