Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

Justice Kehinde Ogundare gave the date following Rotimi’s failure to appear in court on Monday for re-arraignment. Rotimi is charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count of illicit drug sales.
He was first arraigned before Justice Tijani Ringim, who has been transferred. Following the transfer, the case was re-assigned to Ogundare.
On Monday, J. O. Negedu announced an appearance for NDLEA, but there was no defence counsel. Negedu told the court that the case was slated for Rotimi’s re-arraignment, adding that a hearing notice had been served on him.
She prayed to the court for another date for the re-arraignment since Rotimi was not in court. The court consequently adjourned the case until October 9.
NDLEA stated in the charge that Rotimi committed the offence on December 14, 2019, at Ejigbo, Lagos State. It alleged that Rotimi engaged in the sale of 500g of Cannabis Sativa without lawful authority, in contravention of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.