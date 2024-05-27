ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rotimi is charged by the NDLEA on a count of illicit drug sales.

Court reschedules re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9 [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]
Court reschedules re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9 [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Justice Kehinde Ogundare gave the date following Rotimi’s failure to appear in court on Monday for re-arraignment. Rotimi is charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count of illicit drug sales.

He was first arraigned before Justice Tijani Ringim, who has been transferred. Following the transfer, the case was re-assigned to Ogundare.

On Monday, J. O. Negedu announced an appearance for NDLEA, but there was no defence counsel. Negedu told the court that the case was slated for Rotimi’s re-arraignment, adding that a hearing notice had been served on him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She prayed to the court for another date for the re-arraignment since Rotimi was not in court. The court consequently adjourned the case until October 9.

NDLEA stated in the charge that Rotimi committed the offence on December 14, 2019, at Ejigbo, Lagos State. It alleged that Rotimi engaged in the sale of 500g of Cannabis Sativa without lawful authority, in contravention of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

Court postpones re-arraignment for cannabis trafficking suspect to October 9

FRSC seizes 32 vehicles for traffic violations on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

FRSC seizes 32 vehicles for traffic violations on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Bayelsa tribunal affirms Governor Douye Diri's election win

Bayelsa tribunal affirms Governor Douye Diri's election win

VIDEO: Deeper Life's Pastor Kumuyi relocates to UK after urging Nigerians to back Tinubu

VIDEO: Deeper Life's Pastor Kumuyi relocates to UK after urging Nigerians to back Tinubu

Tinubu celebrates Nigerian children as nation's future torchbearers

Tinubu celebrates Nigerian children as nation's future torchbearers

Gov Mutfwang to implement performance scorecard for tracking MDAs' progress

Gov Mutfwang to implement performance scorecard for tracking MDAs' progress

Tinubu approves 21,000 bags of grains for vulnerable Yobe residents

Tinubu approves 21,000 bags of grains for vulnerable Yobe residents

2027 presidency: Peter Obi gives condition for LP, PDP merger

2027 presidency: Peter Obi gives condition for LP, PDP merger

Kano Govt seeks Tinubu's help to prevent chaos over Emir of Kano throne dispute

Kano Govt seeks Tinubu's help to prevent chaos over Emir of Kano throne dispute

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand [LIB]

Labour to attend minimum wage negotiation meeting, maintains ₦615k demand

Tukur Mamu

Court rejects ex-terror negotiator Mamu's transfer request from DSS to prison