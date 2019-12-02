This was contained in a statement signed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.

According to Wilson, the Ilorin Zonal Office of the commission had earlier approached the court presided over by Justice Ridwan Aikawa for an order of interim forfeiture of about N1 billion worth property belonging to Saraki.

This is coming barely one week after Saraki claimed Judge who asked EFCC to seize his houses was misled.

The property which is located at 1, Abdulkadir street, G.R.A, Ilorin, Kwara State is being requested by the anti-graft commission for forfeiture on the grounds that it was acquired through the proceeds of unlawful activity.

Ruling on the exparte application filed by EFCC Lawyer, Rotimi Oyedipo on Monday, Justice Aikawa ordered the interim forfeiture of the property and said the court order should be published in National Newspapers.

The Judge further said that any interested parties in the property should show cause while the property should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

The Commission in moving application said its reasonably suspected that the former Nigeria number three citizen built the house with Government’s money and other proceeds of crime.