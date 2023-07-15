Breaking news:
Court orders release of Ganduje's ex-Commissioner over alleged ₦1bn fraud

News Agency Of Nigeria

The former commissioner was accused of misappropriating ₦1 billion meant for rehabilitation of some roads in the Kano.

Malam Idris Wada-Saleh. [ripplesnigeria]
Wada-Saleh was on July 4, arraigned by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) at a Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court, on two-count count charge of giving false information and cheating.

He however, filed a motion exparte on July 11, through his counsel Abdulgafar Murtala Esq, urging the court to restrain the commission from further detaining or intimidating him.

The respondents in the suit included the PCACC, Chief Magistrate Tijjani Sale-Minjibir, Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, Kano State Government, the state Attorney General, AIG Zone 1, the State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Security Service and Civil Defense Corps.

Justice S. A. Amobeda, granted the prayer and ordered the first to third respondents to forthwith release the plaintiff from detention.

He also ordered the respondents,their agents, servants,privies or anyone acting on their behalf restraining them from further arresting, detaining or intimidating the plaintiff.

“The second respondent is hereby ordered to stay any other proceedings in respect of this case pending the hearing of the originating motion.

“This matter shall be given accelerated hearing,” he said.

Amobeda adjourned the matter until July 19 for hearing.

