ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amobeda ordered the first to third respondents to jointly pay the applicants the sum of ₦10 billion as general damages.

One of the properties demolished by the Kano State governor. [Twitter:@SasDantata]
One of the properties demolished by the Kano State governor. [Twitter:@SasDantata]

Recommended articles

The applicants Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Idi Shop Owners, Traders Association and 56 others, through their Counsel, Dr Nuraddeen Ayagi, prayed to the court for compensation.

They filed a motion exparte seeking for their enforcement of fundamental rights, right to own properties and damages against the State Government for demolishing their shops.

The respondents in the suit are the Kano State Government, Kano State Urban Development Authority, the Attorney General of Kano, Nigeria Police, AIG Zone 1, and the Commissioner of Police Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and NSCDC Kano Commandant.

The presiding Judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, averred that the Kano state government and seven other respondents' action of forcefully demolishing and vandalising the applicants' shops without due process to law is illegal and unconstitutional.

“The demolishing violates the applicants' right to own property, right to life cum livelihood and right to dignity of human face as unprofessional.”

Amobeda ordered the first to third respondents to jointly pay the applicants the sum of N10 billion as general damages for violation of the applicants' fundamental right to life and ownership of property as guaranteed by law.

“I hereby ordered the respondents to also pay the applicants an additional sum of N20 billion for punitive and exemplary damages,” Amobeda said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the respondents are yet to react to the judgment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship tribunal's verdict, heads to Appeal Court

Omo-Agege rejects Delta governorship tribunal's verdict, heads to Appeal Court

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Former Kwara commissioner explains EFCC invitation

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

Kogi Senator denies keeping killer squad, thugs

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

We are coming after all of you - CDS tells bandits, terrorists

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

Court orders Kano govt to pay ₦30bn compensation to shop owners over demolition

At 63, Nigeria has no excuse not be great, Gov Akeredolu

At 63, Nigeria has no excuse not be great, Gov Akeredolu

Gov Oborevwori dedicates multiple victories at tribunal to God

Gov Oborevwori dedicates multiple victories at tribunal to God

Foundation establishes digital learning hub in Abuja for young graduates

Foundation establishes digital learning hub in Abuja for young graduates

Kidnappers demand ₦60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

Kidnappers demand ₦60m ransom to release Benue Commissioner

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'