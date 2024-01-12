ADVERTISEMENT
Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that while his son resisted, Ocheni hit him on the head with a weapon and then shot him.

Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy [Daily Nigerian]
Court jails dismissed policeman 30 years for killing a 17-year-old boy [Daily Nigerian]

The police charged Ocheni with culpable homicide not punishable by death.

Delivering judgment, Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, saying that Ocheni did not have a legitimate reason to be in the deceased’s house at the time of the incident.

Ogbonnaya said as an Inspector of over 29 years in service, he ought to know the rules of his profession.

”He did not deny using the rifle and confirmed the release of two bullets from it.The shots were fired with the knowledge that it could lead to death,” she said.

Earlier, the deceased’s father, Gabriel Chikezie, while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Adama Musa told the court that Ocheni shot and killed his son.

Chikezie said his deceased son stole a generator from his home in Kubwa, Abuja, on March 15, 2020 and he decided to call his neighbor, Pastor Ocheni, to help me with a policeman to recover the generator.

He said he contacted Ocheni whom came to his house with a rope, tied both of his son’s hands and dragged him.

He added that while his son resisted, Ocheni hit him on the head with a weapon and then shot him.

Chikezie further said that he took his son to the Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

News Agency Of Nigeria

