Court grants Emefiele’s request to travel out of Abuja
The court asks Emefiele not to leave the country.
However, the court said the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must remain in the country.
His bail terms had restricted him to Abuja, but Emefiele, through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka, requested for a variation of the terms.
Details later…
