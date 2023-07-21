ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court fines Kano govt ₦2m over attempt to demolition property

News Agency Of Nigeria

The applicants' counsel said the judgement is a landmark verdict for the protection of human rights and respect to human dignity.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Recommended articles

The applicants, through their Counsel Bashir Ibrahim, filed a motion exparte seeking the court to enforce fundamental rights of owning properties and ₦50 million damage each, against the State Government for marking their residences, along BUK road, for demolition.

The respondents in the suit are: Kano State Attorney General, Solicitor General, Kano State, Governor of Kano State, Bureau for Land Management and KNUPDA.

Others are Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General, Commissioner of Police, Kano State, and NSCDC, Kano Command.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to the respondents, Musa Dahuru, told the court that the said pieces of land are properties of the Kano state Polytechnic and urged the court to dismiss the case, arguing that it has no bases in law.

The presiding Judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, averred that the action of the Kano State Government and other respondents in marking the applicants’ properties for demolition without following due process is an infringement to their right to own immovable properties, “Pursuant to sections of 43 and 44 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended”

Amobeda upheld that the intrusion to the applicants’ Properties at about 11 pm on June 14, in an attempt to carry out demolition is clearly an infringement on their private and family lives as enshrined in the Constitution of Federal Republic Of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

He further ordered the State government to repaint the wall of the applicants houses situated at No 41, 43 and 68 Salanta along BUK road which were marked “REMOVED KNUPDA” with red paint.

“The Respondents, by themselves, agents their servants or proxies whatsoever are restrained forthwith from encroaching, trespassing, entering, invading, demolition or revoking the applicants’ titles,” Amobeda said

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the judgement, the applicants counsel, Ibrahim, said the judgement is a landmark verdict for the protection of human rights and respect to human dignity.

On his part, Counsel to the respondents, Dahuru, Director, Civil Litigation, Kano State Ministry for Justice, said he will study the judgement and advise the Government on the next line of action accordingly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue govt saves ₦1.2bn from ghost workers, uncovers ghost schools

Benue govt saves ₦1.2bn from ghost workers, uncovers ghost schools

UNILAG confirms hike in fees

UNILAG confirms hike in fees

NAFDAC warns against use of artificial methods to ripen fruit

NAFDAC warns against use of artificial methods to ripen fruit

Court fines Kano govt ₦2m over attempt to demolition property

Court fines Kano govt ₦2m over attempt to demolition property

Recent events around judiciary unacceptable, Obi speaks ahead of tribunal ruling

Recent events around judiciary unacceptable, Obi speaks ahead of tribunal ruling

FG increases Unity Colleges’ fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000

FG increases Unity Colleges’ fees from ₦45,000 to ₦100,000

Kano anti-graft body recruits Falana to prosecute Ganduje over dollar video

Kano anti-graft body recruits Falana to prosecute Ganduje over dollar video

Anambra govt sends Mmesoma to psychotherapist for counselling

Anambra govt sends Mmesoma to psychotherapist for counselling

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Osun, Oyo, Ondo Assemblies collaborate for smooth legislative duties

Pulse Sports

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Mendy, Alves, Ronaldo and the 10 football stars who have been accused of sexual assault

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Super Falcons: Good news for Nigeria as Chelsea’s star is ruled out of World Cup encounter

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There's an anthrax outbreak in Nigeria. [shutterstock]

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and his wife, Folu Adeboye.

Here's why Pastor Adeboye wants to die on the same day as his wife

Nigerians to pay more for electricity [Unsplash]

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Nigerian migrants to the UK will be heavily impacted by the new policy [AFP]

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others