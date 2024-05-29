Court dismisses Sen Ibrahim's challenge to Ondo APC primaries

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, dismissed the suit after Ibrahim’s counsel, Olakunle Lawal, withdrew the suit.

Justice Ekwo said that after Ibrahim’s notice of withdrawal dated May 27 but filed May 28, which was not opposed by the defendants, “an order is hereby made dismissing this suit as parties have joined issues with one another.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the suit marked: FHC)ABJ/CS/588/2024 marked: FHC)ABJ/CS/588/2024, Ibrahim sued APC, Aiyedatiwa and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INE) as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

The suit was filed by his lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN. Ibrahim, an aspirant in the primaries and a senator representing Ondo South at the Senate prayed the court to set aside the April 20 governorship poll of the party that produced Gov. Aiyedatiwa as its candidate.

He urged the court to declare that Aiyedatiwa is not a valid candidate for APC under the party’s non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, and the regulations and guidelines of the political party in the conduct of the poll.

He, therefore, sought an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the governor from parading himself as the APC’s governorship candidate for the November general election in Ondo State.

Ibrahim, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs, equally prayed to the court for a mandatory injunction compelling INEC to delist the names of APC and Aiyedatiwa from the list of political parties and governorship candidates for the state’s governorship election, among others.

NAN reports that the APC’s lawyer, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, had, on May 14, informed the court that the party had written a letter to the Chief Judge of FHC for the matter to be transferred to the Akure division.

The senior lawyer, who wondered why Ibrahim filed the suit in Abuja, told the court that a letter had been written to the Chief Judge, Justice Tsoho, seeking the transfer of the matter to the Akure division of the court.

He said they are awaiting the CJ’s response. Counsel for the governor, Bode Olanipekun, SAN, and INEC’s lawyer, Charles Edosanwan, confirmed Oyetibo’s position in a letter to the CJ. But Uche said writing a letter was a non-issue as the letter was not before the court.

The judge, who said the issue of the letter could not be discussed in the court since the letter was not before him, ordered the defendants to file their defence in the suit. He adjourned the matter until today for a hearing.