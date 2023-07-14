Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

Ima Elijah

Emefiele's arrest and detention has been invalidated by the Federal High Court

Godwin Emefiele [REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde]
Godwin Emefiele [REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde]

Recommended articles

Presiding over the case, Justice Bello Kawu granted the order on Friday, July 14, 2023, acting upon an application made by Emefiele himself.

The chain of events leading to this ruling began on June 9 when President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from his position and directed him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the deputy governor of the operations directorate.

The following day, the Department of State Services (DSS) revealed that Emefiele was under their custody for reasons related to an ongoing investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since early June, Emefiele has remained in the custody of the DSS, with the agency asserting that they possessed a legally valid court order permitting his detention.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others

For workers to get pay raise, UK will hike visa fees for Nigerians, others

'Surrender, no conditions' – Army tells terrorists, bandits

'Surrender, no conditions' – Army tells terrorists, bandits

858 graduates begin NYSC orientation course in Kaduna

858 graduates begin NYSC orientation course in Kaduna

Gov. Obaseki takes charge of govt revenue for proper supervision

Gov. Obaseki takes charge of govt revenue for proper supervision

'Good step against immorality' – Cleric commends Ekiti govt for banning the world kissing marathon

'Good step against immorality' – Cleric commends Ekiti govt for banning the world kissing marathon

Agency pledges to tackle deforestation, transform dry lands in Nigeria

Agency pledges to tackle deforestation, transform dry lands in Nigeria

NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

NGO to disburse ₦500,000 education scholarship to 5 Epe indigenes

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Electricity rates in Nigeria could go higher, here's why

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel