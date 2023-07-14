Court declares Emefiele's arrest invalid

Presiding over the case, Justice Bello Kawu granted the order on Friday, July 14, 2023, acting upon an application made by Emefiele himself.

The chain of events leading to this ruling began on June 9 when President Bola Tinubu suspended Emefiele from his position and directed him to transfer his responsibilities to Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi, the deputy governor of the operations directorate.

The following day, the Department of State Services (DSS) revealed that Emefiele was under their custody for reasons related to an ongoing investigation.

